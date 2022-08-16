Obituary: Edgar A. Brown

Edgar A. Brown passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side Aug. 7, 2022 after a brief illness. Edgar was born sept. 18, 1949 to Henry and Essie Brown in Louisiana. After graduation from WHS he attended one and half years at NAU. Edgar started his career at the U.S. Forest Service at the age of 17. He retired from the Forest Service Aug. 30, 2003, but continued working for Williams Unified School District as a football and softball coach. After coaching, he became their athletic bus driver until he officially retired 2022. He worked a brief time for Coconino County. He was baptized in the Galilee Baptist Church where he served as head deacon and Sunday school superintendent.

He is predeceased by his parents Henry and Essie Brown, daughter Traci Brown, grandson Edgar James, brothers Eddie, Robert and Jay Brown and sisters Maxine Baker, Emma Stevenson, Annie Brown and Frieda Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Nell, son Allen Brown, grandchildren Darius Brown (Tania), Lashonda (Fito), Villela, Stephany Brown, Jillian Brown, Cody Dick and 13 great-grandchildren. Brothers Henry Brown Jr. and Anthony Brown. He is also survived by mother-in-law Gracie Hatcher, seven brother-in-laws, seven sister-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services to be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022 at the First Southern Baptist church, 626 West Grant Avenue in Williams, Arizona. Repast to be held at the Sultana buffet 301 W. Route 66 in Williams, after services.