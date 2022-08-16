Grand Canyon experiences wasp and bee issues throughout park
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Within the past several weeks, there have been multiple reports of wasp and bee issues in the park, including at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, Santa Maria Springs along the Hermit Trail, Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail, and the volleyball court at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.
This week, Science and Resource Management staff for Grand Canyon National Park are treating ground nests and hanging lure wasp traps in developed and high traffic areas. According to the park, treatments may take a week or more to be effective. These insects, while bothersome, are useful pollinators and help clean up rotting material from the landscape. Individuals who have sensitivity to stings should avoid areas where bees and wasps are present.
All pesticides used on national park lands must be approved prior to their use. This includes products that you might use in your residence and at work sites. The NPS strives to manage pests using effective low-risk methods that are proven to protect park resources, and visitor and staff health and safety. Currently, only PT Wasp Freeze II is approved for use on wasps and hornets at Grand Canyon (product link here). Passive wasp traps do not need approval, and are a very effective way to prevent nests and draw wasps away from human activity.
Residents and visitors should continue to report any problematic bee or wasp areas to the GRCA wildlife email at or to Dispatch at 928-638-7805.
Information provided by GCNP
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Unofficial primary election results are in for Williams, Coconino County and State of Arizona
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Two wounded in Ash Fork gunfight
- Three fatalities in I-40 crash near Williams
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Williams Fire responds to fatal accident, gas leaks
- Construction on Maverik begins in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: