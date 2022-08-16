Grand Canyon experiences wasp and bee issues throughout park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Within the past several weeks, there have been multiple reports of wasp and bee issues in the park, including at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, Santa Maria Springs along the Hermit Trail, Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail, and the volleyball court at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.



This week, Science and Resource Management staff for Grand Canyon National Park are treating ground nests and hanging lure wasp traps in developed and high traffic areas. According to the park, treatments may take a week or more to be effective. These insects, while bothersome, are useful pollinators and help clean up rotting material from the landscape. Individuals who have sensitivity to stings should avoid areas where bees and wasps are present.

All pesticides used on national park lands must be approved prior to their use. This includes products that you might use in your residence and at work sites. The NPS strives to manage pests using effective low-risk methods that are proven to protect park resources, and visitor and staff health and safety. Currently, only PT Wasp Freeze II is approved for use on wasps and hornets at Grand Canyon (product link here). Passive wasp traps do not need approval, and are a very effective way to prevent nests and draw wasps away from human activity.

Residents and visitors should continue to report any problematic bee or wasp areas to the GRCA wildlife email at or to Dispatch at 928-638-7805.

Information provided by GCNP