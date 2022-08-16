OFFERS
Governing Board applicants sought for Fredonia school

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 3:19 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for Fredonia Moccasin Unified School District #6.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Completed applications may be submitted by email to mdespain@coconino.az.gov, by fax to 928-526-1469, or by mail addressed to:

Coconino County School Superintendent

2384 N Steves Blvd

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

For all applications, an original, signed document is required. The deadline to submit is September 9, 2022, by 5 p.m.

Applications can be downloaded at http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication.

An advisory committee may be assembled consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

More information is available from the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or mdespain@coconino.az.gov.

