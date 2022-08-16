Free STD testing at North Country Healthcare
Originally Published: August 16, 2022 3:15 p.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The STD and HIV Programs at Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) are holding a low-cost STD testing event at the Grand Canyon Clinic August 13.
They will be offering screening for HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea. In addition, the CCHHS team will provide harm reduction education and STD counseling.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Unofficial primary election results are in for Williams, Coconino County and State of Arizona
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Two wounded in Ash Fork gunfight
- Three fatalities in I-40 crash near Williams
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Williams Fire responds to fatal accident, gas leaks
- Construction on Maverik begins in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: