California Condors to take their first flights in the wild at Vermillion Cliffs

VERMILION CLIFFS, Ariz. — Young condors hatched in Idaho, Oregon and California were recently transported to Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona for release to the wild.

To celebrate the release, the public is invited to view the condors taking their first flights in the wild either in-person or by live stream Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. MDT (noon MST).

This is the 27th year the partnership between The Peregrine Fund and Bureau of Land Management has marked National Public Lands Day with a public release event at Vermilion Cliffs. The live stream will be available via The Peregrine Fund’s YouTube Channel.

“The Bureau of Land Management is excited once again to host the annual Arizona/Utah California Condor National Public Lands Day event at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. The BLM, alongside other state and federal agencies are privileged to work together with The Peregrine Fund in the recovery of this great species,” said BLM Vermilion Cliffs National Monument Manager Brandon Boshell.

In 2020, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the team took the celebration online reaching more than 10,000 viewers of the event. Because of that success, the event will be live streamed again, for the third year in a row, in addition to the in-person event.

“We are excited to host this event in-person (on site) as well as virtually so that the scope and reach of this incredible and successful collaborative effort can continue to inspire people around the world,” Boshell said.

As of May 2022, there are 113 condors in the wild in the rugged canyon country of northern Arizona and southern Utah and the total world population of endangered California Condors numbers more than 550 individuals, with more than half flying free in Arizona, Utah, California and Mexico.

“We currently have 113 California Condors flying the skies of northern Arizona and southern Utah. We’re excited that the population continues to grow and are monitoring several nests with young birds that have hatched in the wild this year,” said Condor Reintroduction Program Director for The Peregrine Fund, Tim Hauck. “Adding these captive-reared birds to the wild flock helps to increase genetic diversity and overall success of the program.”

Because the condor team is unable to predict exactly when the birds will choose to leave their release pen, the live stream event will have a picture-in-picture set up with a camera trained on the release pen and will include videos and interviews with the condor biologists and conservationists who work with the condors. Viewers will also be able to ask questions and have them answered live by the condor team.

Those who will be attending the event in person will have the opportunity to talk with condor biologists, learn about the birds and their habitat, and enjoy a festival-like atmosphere while waiting for the birds to take their first flight off of the cliff.

The Arizona-Utah California Condor conservation effort is a cooperative program by federal, state and private partners, including The Peregrine Fund, the Bureau of Land Management in Utah, the Bureau of Land Management’s Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona Game and Fish Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Grand Canyon and Zion National Parks, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Kaibab and Dixie National Forests, among other supporting groups and individuals.

The condors being released were hatched at The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise, Idaho and several partner organizations, including the Oregon Zoo, Los Angeles Zoo, and San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

For more information about this California Condor recovery project visit www.peregrinefund.org/projects/california-condor.