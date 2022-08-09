Obituary: Susan Lynette Bowdon

Susan Lynette Bowdon of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away July 19, 2022, at the age of 75.

She was born in Phoenix on October 12, 1946, to Eugene Colin, Jr. and Zona Mae Campbell. She was the second oldest of five children. She attended schools in Phoenix and Prescott and graduated from Ash Fork High School in 1964. She attended college briefly at Coconino Community College and worked at Bellemont.

In 1967, Susan married Thomas Troy Bowdon, Jr. and they started a family together. She worked with “Tommy” in their family business: bookkeeping; and preparing leases. She and Tommy were very active, practicing Jehovah’s Witnesses in Williams during the 1970s. She often shared that some of her happiest memories were of when her children were young, and Tommy was an elder in the congregation. Their family moved to Prescott in 1983. She later worked as a legal secretary for Yavapai County’s Attorney’s Office and Adult Probation Department in Prescott.

Susan is survived by her father, Eugene Colin Campbell, Jr.; two sisters, Mary Claire Barbee and Patricia Jo Meade; son, Thomas “Troy” Bowdon, III; two daughters, Brenda Lee Fry and Tracey Lee Small (Jason); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Louise Docherty; brother, Eugene “Colin” Campbell, III; mother, Zona Mae Campbell; son, Tyler Cole Bowdon; former husband, Tommy Bowdon; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Aguilar.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, East Heritage Memorial Lane, in Dewey, Arizona.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

