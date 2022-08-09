OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Aug. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Nicki Sue Stevenson

Originally Published: August 9, 2022 1:31 p.m.

Nicki Sue Stevenson, 76, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022, with family and friends by her side.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bob Stevenson, two daughters, Lynda Morales and Lissa Orta, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and her fur-babies, Freckles, the dog, and Butter Ball, the cat. She is also survived by her niece, Mary Isaacs and nephew, Albert Cummins, both of Cambridge City, IN.

Nicki was born in New Castle, Indiana to the late Robert and Lucille Dix. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Dickey. Nicki worked many years for the Grand Canyon Railroad, and the Red Lake Store. She loved meeting people and never meant a stranger. She loved driving in the woods, reading and playing cards and board games. She will always live in our hearts.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State