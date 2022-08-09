Obituary: Nicki Sue Stevenson

Nicki Sue Stevenson, 76, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022, with family and friends by her side.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bob Stevenson, two daughters, Lynda Morales and Lissa Orta, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and her fur-babies, Freckles, the dog, and Butter Ball, the cat. She is also survived by her niece, Mary Isaacs and nephew, Albert Cummins, both of Cambridge City, IN.

Nicki was born in New Castle, Indiana to the late Robert and Lucille Dix. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Dickey. Nicki worked many years for the Grand Canyon Railroad, and the Red Lake Store. She loved meeting people and never meant a stranger. She loved driving in the woods, reading and playing cards and board games. She will always live in our hearts.