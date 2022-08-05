Native American Heritage Days take place this weekend on North Rim
The 27th annual North Rim, Native American Heritage Days takes place on the grounds of Grand Canyon Lodge, Aug. 5-7.
Heritage Days provide visitors and staff with the opportunity to experience and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona Strip and the Grand Canyon region.
Starting around 9:30 a.m. each day, special programs will be presented by tribal members on a variety of subjects, including, astronomy, cultural connections, and Native American music and dance performances. A variety of cultural artisan demonstrations will also be taking place, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Some of this year's demonstrators will include:
• Richard Graymountain from Southern Paiute - Basket Weaving
• Jessica Lomatewama - Hopi - Katsina Carving and Basket Weaving
• Henry Nez Dine (Navajo) - Silversmith Jewelry making
• Duane Maktima - Hopi/Laguna Pueblo - Silver Jewelry/metalsmithing
• Leann & Tavavee Shearer "Kaivavich" Kaibab Paiute - traditional clothing creation
• Lyle Harvey Dine Navajo - Loom Construction/Weaving
Heritage Days began in 1993 as “Paiute Days” which celebrated the Paiute, the tribe most associated with Grand Canyon's North Rim.
In 1997, the event was expanded to include all 11 of Grand Canyon’s Associated Tribes with cultural ties to the canyon.
The schedule for each day is available on the Park’s website and mobile app, by clicking on the “calendar” button at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/nr-programs.htm.
