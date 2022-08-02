Unofficial primary election results are in for Williams, Coconino County and State of Arizona

The unofficial results are in: Lee Payne, Ken Edes and Bernie Hiemenz are in the lead for the three Williams City Council seats after today's primary election. Payne lead with 26 percent, Edes has 23 and Hiemenz has 20. Michelle Campbell follows with 17 percent.

Don Dent will be taking the mayor seat.

Rob Krombeen will return as Justice of the Peace in Williams.

Clarinda Vail is ahead of Brady Harris for Tusayan Mayor with Vail taking 63 percent of the vote to Brady's 37 percent.

Josh Collett and David Chavez have made it to the Tusayan Town Council.

In the 2nd District Republican Primary, Eli Crane leads the pack and is followed closely by Walt Blackman with 43 percent reporting. Crane has 33 percent of the vote, Blackman has 24 percent, Mark Deluzio has 18 percent, Any Yates has 8 percent and John Moore has 7 percent.

In Flagstaff, Becky Daggett looks to unseat Paul Deasy for Flagstaff mayor.

With 50 percent reporting, Katie Hobbs is leading in the Democratic primary for governor.

Karrin Taylor Robson is narrowly leading Kari Lake in the Republican primary for governor.