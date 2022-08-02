Throwing bolts at Grand Canyon: NPS reminds visitors of lightning hazards
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is a remarkable place to be during thunderstorms, but lightning hazards do exist on the exposed mesas and canyons.
When sightseeing or hiking in the park, Grand Canyon officials give these tips to avoid storm hazards:
Be aware of the nearest safe structure or vehicle and how long it will take to reach it; learn where emergency phones are located on the trails.
Listen for thunder, watch for lightning, and observe the direction of storm movement.
If your hair stands on end, a strike is looming, move away from the canyon edge; leave open areas immediately; and avoid rocky outcrops, lone trees, the tallest trees, poles, railings, and bodies of water.
Get to a shelter—a building, vehicle with the windows closed, or shuttle bus—as quickly as possible.
If camping, wait out the storm in a safe structure or vehicle, not a tent.
Do not touch rock walls or any metal on vehicles or structures.
Monsoonal moisture is forecasted to bring showers and thunderstorms to Grand Canyon region through next week, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
The greatest threats will be the potential of flash flooding due to heavy rain, along with frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.
Thunderstorms capable of producing 1 to 2 inches or more of rain in one hour and in some locations producing dangerous flash flooding.
Grand Canyon National Park reminds visitors to never drive or walk into floodwaters. It is impossible to know how deep the water is just by looking at it.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Two wounded in Ash Fork gunfight
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Malzahn gets life for murder of Cathryn Gorospe in Williams
- Charlie Malzahn to be sentenced for 2017 murder in Williams
- Unofficial primary election results are in for Williams, Coconino County and State of Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: