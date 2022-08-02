Rangers' Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUIs, vehicle crash, disorderly conduct

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending July 16.

On July 3, rangers were dispatched to a residence in Trailer Village in Grand Canyon Village. A resident was concerned about a recent potential release from prison and suspicious events near his residence. All reports were determined to be unfounded, however rangers offered resources for emotional and behavioral assistance.

On July 3, rangers received a report of a rollover UTV crash with injury on a closed powerline road east of Grand Canyon Village. A 15-year-old was transported by ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Cleveland, Ohio, was issued citations.

On July 3, rangers were dispatched to the south entrance for a report of a single vehicle crash. A reporting party said the three occupants were departing the scene on foot down the roadway. Rangers contacted the occupants and identified the driver, a 24-year-old male from Tuba City. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for: DUI, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, traveling off the roadway and open container of alcohol.

On July 4, rangers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious man at the wheel of a vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. Following investigation, the suspect, a 32-year-old male from Covington, Georgia, was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol and in control of a motor vehicle.

On July 6, rangers responded to the South Entrance Station for a report of a domestic assault in progress. Rangers located the suspect in the woods adjacent to the entrance station. He threatened rangers with a large stick and physically resisted arrest. A taser was deployed multiple times to control the suspect. The suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Los Angeles, California, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey lawful order, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication, obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct - fighting.

On July 6, rangers received a late report of a negligent discharge of a firearm inside a park dormitory. Rangers are investigating the incident and a suspect has been identified.

On July 8, rangers were investigating a noise complaint when they received a late report from a resident of Grand Canyon about a sexual assault and drug violations. An investigation is on-going in conjunction with the Investigative Services Branch.

On July 9, rangers were contacted at approximately 5:45 a.m. regarding an elderly man at Market and Center barefoot and wandering. Rangers and personnel from EMS located the man, who suffers from dementia, and transported him to the emergency services building until his family was located.

On July 10, rangers assisted the Arizona DCS with a welfare check/house visit for a residence in Grand Canyon Village.

On July 10, rangers were dispatched to Mather Campground for a report of people chopping down a tree with a machete. Rangers determined four male juveniles had been taking turns chopping at an oak tree with an axe. Verbal warnings were issued to the group for damaging natural resources.

On July 5, rangers responded to a report of a man passed out in a pile of beer cans in front of the McKee Amphitheater. Rangers arrested a 23-year-old resident of Grand Canyon for public intoxication.

On July 11, rangers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to the black tank of an RV, creating a hazardous materials incident. The Grand Canyon Fire Department and staff from the maintenance division completed decontamination of the site.

On July 12, rangers were dispatched to a report of an assault involving a knife in or near the Brandt Hall Dormitory. Investigation revealed a man had made threats with a knife against three other residents. The suspect, a 29-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, fled and resisted arrest. Multiple officers were needed to restrain the suspect and place him in handcuffs.

On July 13, Grand Canyon Dispatch reported that a man accompanied by a woman fired 10 rounds from a handgun into Grand Canyon from Yaki Point. Rangers responded but were unable to locate anyone matching the descriptions given.

On July 14, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office requested rangers to respond to the Texaco in Tusayan for a report of a man who had shoplifted and was causing a verbal disturbance with an employee in the parking lot. The subject fled before rangers arrived and rangers and deputies were unable to locate him.

On July 15, rangers responded to a report from the Victor Hall proctor of a minor in possession of alcohol. Upon arriving, rangers contacted a resident of Grand Canyon, and found him to be both underage and in possession of alcohol. The subject was issued a citation.