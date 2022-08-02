OFFERS
Local Firewise cleanup Aug. 6-7 at Grand Canyon Village

Originally Published: August 2, 2022 7:13 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The next Firewise residential cleanup weekend will be held Aug. 6 and 7 for Grand Canyon Village.

Here’s how you can make a difference

• Clear debris from around your residence, up to 30 ft.

• Rake up pine needles

• Remove all dead, woody materials

• Move firewood away from contact with structures (more than 10 ft is recommended)

Trash bags are available. If needed, contact Paul Carter at (928) 699-4102.

For tools contact Nate Martone at (928) 379-0817 or Kacie Dodds at (707) 359-8744 or Ed Hazlett at (928) 864-8827.

Park staff will be moving and hauling debris to the dry dump area at the landfill on the W-2 Road. Please pile all pine needles and woody debris in a vehicle accessible area for the crew to pick up for disposal.

