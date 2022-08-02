Grand Canyon School welcomes new teachers for 2022-23

The Grand Canyon Unified School District welcomes new staff for the 2022-2023 school year. New staff includes Natalena Lansing, ESS aide, Elise Burnette, video/TV, Paul J. Buck, GCHS ESS aide, Bekah Hartman, pre-k/reading specialist, Paige Whitney, GCMS ESS teacher/AD, Levi Frye, business manager, Rae Robertson, GCHS ELA teacher, Rick McDonald, fifth grade, Tom Long, ESS aide, Jackie Williams, kindergarten, and Jeanne Yost, third grade.