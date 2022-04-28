Annual Route 66 Fun Run returns this weekend to Seligman after 2-year hiatus
SELIGMAN, Ariz. – The Historic Route 66 Fun Run is back after a two-year hiatus to celebrate the history of the Mother Road and the communities that keep it alive.
The 33rd annual Fun Run will be held on Route 66 April 29-May 1.
Nikki Seegers, director of operations for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said she expects over 900 participants – the biggest turnout yet.
The Fun Run was born in 1987 to celebrate the importance and history of the 140-mile stretch of Route 66, which was recognized by the state as “Historic Route 66.”
Over 30 years later, the Fun Run is a tradition that celebrate the communities that keep the road alive.
The Fun Run starts in Seligman and ends in Topock, the longest preserved stretch of Route 66. The drive encourages folks to participate in activities provided by each community.
“It reminds us of how far we’ve come and how important Route 66 is to communities along the road,” Seegers said.
On April 29, participants can register and pick up packets at sundown in Seligman, Arizona and drive Route 66. On Saturday, participants will leave Seligman, visits attractions along Route 66 and make their way to the Show and Shine Car Show in downtown Kingman from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On May 1, Kingman will host the Show and Shine Awards Ceremony for the first time. The awards ceremony will be at Lewis Kingman Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participants can then drive Route 66 to Topock for a barbecue.
Seegers also said there will be music, a beer garden sponsored by Sportman’s Bar and games on 4th Street and Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale Street will host a variety of food and crafts vendors.
Seegers said while seeing the variety of classic cars is her favorite part of the weekend, she is also excited to see people visit Kingman, Seligman and connect with friends after a two-year hiatus.
“I hope that everyone has fun and can reconnect with the old friends they haven’t seen in a while,” Seegers said.
Registration costs $55 per vehicle.
For more information on the event, such as the itinerary, or to register to participate, visit https://www.historic66az.com/33-fun-run.html.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Wind energy company in Williams, Babbitt Ranches pleads guilty to killing eagles
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: