OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, April 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Annual Route 66 Fun Run returns this weekend to Seligman after 2-year hiatus

Participants in the 2018 Route 66 Fun Run prepare to leave Seligman for the 140 mile drive from Seligman to Topock traveling on Historic Route 66. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Participants in the 2018 Route 66 Fun Run prepare to leave Seligman for the 140 mile drive from Seligman to Topock traveling on Historic Route 66. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By MacKenzie Dexter, Courtesy of the Kingman Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 28, 2022 1:24 p.m.

SELIGMAN, Ariz. – The Historic Route 66 Fun Run is back after a two-year hiatus to celebrate the history of the Mother Road and the communities that keep it alive.

The 33rd annual Fun Run will be held on Route 66 April 29-May 1.

Nikki Seegers, director of operations for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said she expects over 900 participants – the biggest turnout yet.

The Fun Run was born in 1987 to celebrate the importance and history of the 140-mile stretch of Route 66, which was recognized by the state as “Historic Route 66.”

Over 30 years later, the Fun Run is a tradition that celebrate the communities that keep the road alive.

Route 66 Fun Run 2019 by Justin Poole

The Fun Run starts in Seligman and ends in Topock, the longest preserved stretch of Route 66. The drive encourages folks to participate in activities provided by each community.

“It reminds us of how far we’ve come and how important Route 66 is to communities along the road,” Seegers said.

On April 29, participants can register and pick up packets at sundown in Seligman, Arizona and drive Route 66. On Saturday, participants will leave Seligman, visits attractions along Route 66 and make their way to the Show and Shine Car Show in downtown Kingman from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On May 1, Kingman will host the Show and Shine Awards Ceremony for the first time. The awards ceremony will be at Lewis Kingman Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participants can then drive Route 66 to Topock for a barbecue.

Seegers also said there will be music, a beer garden sponsored by Sportman’s Bar and games on 4th Street and Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Locomotive Park at 310 W. Beale Street will host a variety of food and crafts vendors.

Seegers said while seeing the variety of classic cars is her favorite part of the weekend, she is also excited to see people visit Kingman, Seligman and connect with friends after a two-year hiatus.

“I hope that everyone has fun and can reconnect with the old friends they haven’t seen in a while,” Seegers said.

Registration costs $55 per vehicle.

For more information on the event, such as the itinerary, or to register to participate, visit https://www.historic66az.com/33-fun-run.html.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State