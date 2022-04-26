WHS senior spotlight: Tyler Ortiz
Tyler is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since first grade and commutes from the Grand Canyon.
In high school, Tyler played football and baseball all four years. He was a lineman and played right field.
“I like hanging out with my friends and making good memories. I love those sports,” he said.
Tyler was also involved in the welding class where he made a three foot tall Christmas tree.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s easy but hard to learn at the same time. I like building things.”
Tyler’s favorite class in high school is government.
“I like learning those kind of things before you go into the world,” he said. “It’s something you should learn.”
He said teachers who have encouraged him were Philip Echevarria. His family has also been an encouragement.
“We’ve been through a lot and they’ve encouraged me to push myself” he said about his parents.
Tyler said some of his best memories in high school were prom and hanging out with his friends.
In his down time, Tyler enjoys hanging out with his family, sleeping and playing video games.
Outside of school, Tyler has worked at Holiday Inn in Tusayan.
After graduation, Tyler plans to move to Las Vegas to become an HVAC technician.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Wind energy company in Williams, Babbitt Ranches pleads guilty to killing eagles
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: