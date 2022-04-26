OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Laura Valencia

Laura Valencia.

Laura Valencia.

Originally Published: April 26, 2022 12:44 p.m.

Laura is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams all of high school. Before that she lived in Texas.

“My mom had family here,” Laura said. “I lived here when I was around four years old too.”

In high school, Laura has been involved in basketball, softball, color guard and band.

“My junior year I didn’t do anything because of COVID, it was terrible — I didn’t go out the entire year,” she said.

Laura’s favorite classes include gym and anatomy.

“We got to learn about the human body and I kind of want to look into that to become an EMT or paramedic,” she said.

She said her teachers have been a big encouragement during high school.

“All of them have really,” she said.

She said her aunt has also been a big encouragement.

Laura said some of her best memories in high school were color guard and playing softball.

In her down time, Laura enjoys snowboarding and going to Lake Powell where she likes jet skiing and wake boarding. She also enjoys hiking and racing.

Outside of school, Laura has worked at Dairy Queen, Jessica’s and Grand Canyon Brewery.

After graduation, Laura plans to attend Coconino Community College and is interested in becoming an EMT or paramedic.

