OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Ashley Alexander

Ashley Alexander.

Ashley Alexander.

Originally Published: April 26, 2022 12:37 p.m.

Ashley is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten, except for in middle school when she attended school in Flagstaff.

She has lived in Williams for 16 years.

In high school, Ashley was active in National Honor Society and student council. She was the manager of the football team and was part of the WHS golf team since her freshman year. She also played volleyball her softball year.

Ashley’s favorite classes in high school are English and history.

“I liked writing papers and researching things that are important to me,” she said.

She said teachers who have been an encouragement to her include Miss Moreno and Miss Schober.

“She’s (Moreno) been one of the biggest supporters I’ve had,” she said. “Miss Schober is very well-rounded and she’s super supportive of students.”

Her best friend’s parents – Elaine and Bob Scott, have also been a big encouragement.

Ashley said her some of best memories in high school were football season, including bus rides.

In her down time, Ashley enjoys golfing and hanging out with her friends.

Outside of school, Ashley works at Bearizona.

After graduation, Ashley plans to move to Phoenix to attend Scottsdale Community College before transferring to ASU to study psychology with a minor in criminal justice.

She wants to become a juvenile probation officer and work with children.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State