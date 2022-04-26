WHS senior spotlight: Arwen Salgado
Arwen is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.
In high school, Laura has been involved in student council, VIP (Vikings Inspiring Prevention), band, cheer, Skills USA and National Honor Society.
She was sophomore class president and student body vice president.
Arwen’s favorite classes were math, geometry, anatomy and history.
“I have a love-hate relationship with English,” she said.
She said teachers who have been an encouragement to her include Mr. Brownlee, Miss Alexander, Miss Schober, Miss Montgomery and Miss Cargill.
“Brownlee is cool,” she said.
Others who have encouraged Arwen outside of school include Samantha To with Coconino County Health and Human Service.
Arwen said some of her best memories in high school were teepeeing the school her sophomore year and all four years of homecoming.
In her down time, Arwen enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
“I feel like that time spent with them is irreplaceable,” she said.
She also enjoys hiking and working out
Outside of school, Arwen worked at Big E Steakhouse in Tusayan.
After graduation, Arwen plans to attend beauty school in Flagstaff.
"I'm very excited," she said.
