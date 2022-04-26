OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams

Obregon City Tacos in Williams offers a variety of tacos along with tortas, quesadilla, Sonoran style hot dog, seafood and more. Above: Miguel and Paola Herrera with their daughters Lezly, Ximena, Jeilyn and Yessie. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Obregon City Tacos in Williams offers a variety of tacos along with tortas, quesadilla, Sonoran style hot dog, seafood and more. Above: Miguel and Paola Herrera with their daughters Lezly, Ximena, Jeilyn and Yessie. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 11:41 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Miguel and Paola Herrera are excited to offer authentic tacos and other items at their restaurant Obregon City Tacos.

Obregon City Tacos celebrated its grand opening April 16 in downtown Williams.

According to Herrera, opening a restaurant has been a dream of his.

“It’s been in the works for a few years now,” he said. “My wife’s cousin is a chef in Mexico and he is here now. We’ve been talking about opening a restaurant for a few years and were finally able to find a location.”

photo

Obregon City Tacos in Williams is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Herrera said they wanted to open the restaurant in Williams because this is their home and they offer a unique menu.

“I’ve been here for 35 years, so this is home,” he said. “What we plan on doing here — there’s really nothing like it.”

Herrera said it is important to his family that the food is authentic.

“It is all authentic, genuine — everything is made from scratch, nothing canned,” he said. “Come over and give us a try, you’re going to love it.”

One item on the menu is quesabirria which features birria meat with melted cheese, onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla. Herrera said they can also serve quesabirria with a special dip. They also serve tacos, quesadillage, sonoran hot dogs and seafood, with plans to offer seafood specials in the future.

For now, Herrera said family members are their primary employees, but they are planning on hiring extra help later on.

“We are definitely planning to hire two or three people once we get busier,” he said.

Obregon City Tacos is located at 125 W. Route 66 in Williams. They are open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., seven-days a week.

They plan to serve breakfast at a later date.

More information is available at (928) 635-3961.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State