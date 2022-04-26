OFFERS
Tue, April 26
Firewood permit sales kick off on Kaibab Forest

Firewood cutting permits are available on all three ranger districts beginning May 2. (Photo/Adobe Stock)
Firewood cutting permits are available on all three ranger districts beginning May 2. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: April 26, 2022 12:10 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Starting May 2, Kaibab National Forest will begin selling personal-use firewood permits for the 2022 season.

Permit holders will be able to collect firewood from May 2 through November 30 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and through December 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Permits are $20 for 10 cords of wood. Permit holders will receive maps, detailed cutting regulations, and load tags which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The load tagging system helps maintain accountability and provides data for planning future firewood programs.

The 2022 load tags are not reusable. In 2020 and 2021, the forest issued reusable load tags to continue providing access to firewood while minimizing exposure during the pandemic. This season the Kaibab NF is returning to the single-use, quarter-cord tags.

Permits will be valid for firewood collection only within the ranger district from which the permit was purchased.

Permits for the Williams and Tusayan Districts will be issued only in person.

Williams Ranger District Office, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 928-635-5600

Tusayan Ranger District Office, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 928-638-2443

Forest Supervisor’s Office (Williams and Tusayan permits only), 600 S. 6th St., Williams; 928-635-8200

Until the North Kaibab Ranger District Office reopens its doors, permits for this district may only be purchased by phone and will be issued by mail. Once the office is open, permits will be issued in person.

North Kaibab Ranger District Office, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 928-660-3913

The Kaibab National Forest firewood permits webpage will be updated with additional details throughout the season.

Information provided by KNF

