Community calendar: week of April 27

Law Day at Williams Justice Center May 3

The Williams Justice Center is hosting their annual Law Day Event May 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Williams High School students will be participating in mock trials, and criminal justice agencies will be present to engage with students and the public to heighten public awareness. Free food and beverages will be provided.

24th Annual Ash Fork Pioneer Days May 7

The 24th annual Ash Fork Pioneer Day takes place May 7 in Ash Fork. Everyone is invited to enjoy a parade, chili cook-off, antique auto display, demonstrations, craft booths, homemade pies and more. The event is hosted by the Ash Fork Historical Society. More information is available from Fayrene Hume at (928) 637-2413.

VFW Matthew J. Broehm Post 12128 5th annual Golf Tournament

The 5th Annual VFW Post 12128 golf tournament will be held May 14 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. A lunch and award ceremony will be held following the tournament. This year there will be the annual Raffle gifts which will included a signed Cardinals Football. Come out a play and take your chances on the raffle gifts. More information and registration is available from Harry at (928) 503-2133.

Fire vs. Police May 21

Come out and support your favorite Williams firefighter or police officer May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Williams Aquatic Center. The event is a fundraiser for the aquatic center and also kicks off opening day at the pool. Those interested can enjoy the first free swim day of the season. The event will be an epic showdown of strength and tolerance with fun games between fire and police. Food and drinks will be available along with fire and police vehicles on display for the public.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney May 21

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney takes place May 21 at 9 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

Those interested can pre-register for the tournament through email at smtrgolftournament@gmail.com. You are also welcome to register the day of the event. All proceeds raised will go to Save MTR (Meant to Rescue) in Williams. More information or to make a donation is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.

Road Rash Rodeo May 13-15

A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders is coming to Williams May 13-15. The Road Rash Rodeo is being hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork.

The event will feature camping, live music, food, swap meet, raffles, biker games and vendors. More information is available from Curly at (602) 487-9728.

St. John's Rummage Sale June 11

A rummage sale will be held at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be clothing, household items, books, DVDs, etc. A little bit of everything. Anyone wanting to donate items for the sale, should bring their items to the church to Walker Hall on June 9 after 9 a.m.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 17-19

The 2022 Arizona Cowpuncher's Reunion Association Rodeo will take place June 17-19 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

