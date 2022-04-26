Annual Ash Fork Pioneer Days to be held May 7

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Everyone is invited to enjoy a parade, chili cook-off, antique auto display, demonstrations, craft booths and homemade pies during the 24th annual Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 7.

The event is hosted by the Ash Fork Historical Society, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in February.

Events kick off with a parade line-up at 9 a.m. at the Ash Fork Historical Museum. The parade takes place at 10 a.m., chili entries are due before the parade. Chili judging takes place at 10:30 a.m. and booths are open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

According to Fayrene Hume of the Ash Fork Historical Society, this annual event is a way to bring the community together and share what the Ash Fork Historical Museum offers and to highlight volunteer efforts, as well as fundraise for the museum.

“We invite the community to come out, we have new people in the community and we invite everyone to come out and have fun with us for that day,” Hume said.

Hume said she is currently in need of judges for the chili cook-off.

“I can always find something for somebody to do,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Parade, vendor and chili cook-off entry forms are available at the Ash Fork Water Company, Ash Fork Library and Ash Fork Historical Museum.

More information is available from Hume at (928) 637-2413.