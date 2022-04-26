OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Annual Ash Fork Pioneer Days to be held May 7

The 24th annual Ash Fork Pioneer Day takes place May 7 and is a way for Ash Fork Historical Museum to support the community and to highlight volunteer efforts, as well as fundraise for the museum. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The 24th annual Ash Fork Pioneer Day takes place May 7 and is a way for Ash Fork Historical Museum to support the community and to highlight volunteer efforts, as well as fundraise for the museum. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 10:16 a.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Everyone is invited to enjoy a parade, chili cook-off, antique auto display, demonstrations, craft booths and homemade pies during the 24th annual Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 7.

The event is hosted by the Ash Fork Historical Society, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in February.

Events kick off with a parade line-up at 9 a.m. at the Ash Fork Historical Museum. The parade takes place at 10 a.m., chili entries are due before the parade. Chili judging takes place at 10:30 a.m. and booths are open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

According to Fayrene Hume of the Ash Fork Historical Society, this annual event is a way to bring the community together and share what the Ash Fork Historical Museum offers and to highlight volunteer efforts, as well as fundraise for the museum.

“We invite the community to come out, we have new people in the community and we invite everyone to come out and have fun with us for that day,” Hume said.

Hume said she is currently in need of judges for the chili cook-off.

“I can always find something for somebody to do,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Parade, vendor and chili cook-off entry forms are available at the Ash Fork Water Company, Ash Fork Library and Ash Fork Historical Museum.

More information is available from Hume at (928) 637-2413.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State