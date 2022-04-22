Students walk for health at Ash Fork Walk-a-Thon
Originally Published: April 22, 2022 9:41 a.m.
Ash Fork Elementary School students participated in a Walk-A-Thon at Ash Fork Unified School District April 8.
Photo Gallery
Students walk for health at Ash Fork Walk-a-Thon
This is one of several Walk-A-Thons held through out the school year and is part of the student's wellness plan. Prizes were awarded based on the number of laps completed by students. Prizes included bicycles, pedometers and a portable basketball hoop, among other items.
The 25 participating students April 8 walked a total of 160 miles.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Wind energy company in Williams, Babbitt Ranches pleads guilty to killing eagles
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Senior Center dining centers open in Williams and Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: