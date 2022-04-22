OFFERS
Students walk for health at Ash Fork Walk-a-Thon

Ash Fork Elementary School students participated in a Walk-A-Thon at Ash Fork Unified School District April 8. (Photos courtesy of Ash Fork Unified School District)

Originally Published: April 22, 2022 9:41 a.m.

Ash Fork Elementary School students participated in a Walk-A-Thon at Ash Fork Unified School District April 8.

This is one of several Walk-A-Thons held through out the school year and is part of the student's wellness plan. Prizes were awarded based on the number of laps completed by students. Prizes included bicycles, pedometers and a portable basketball hoop, among other items.

The 25 participating students April 8 walked a total of 160 miles.

