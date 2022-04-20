Resources and information for those affected by the Tunnel Fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Tunnel Fire, located 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, started Sunday, April 17 and has spread to over 16,625 acres due to extremely high winds.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated many communities in the fire area. Click here for the most current information on evacuation status: https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.

Those who have been evacuated are asked to call the Tunnel Fire Call Center so that the County may collect contact information to use as the situation develops. The phone number is (928) 679-8525.

A community meeting will be held at 5:30 pm today, April 20, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, for those who have been evacuated.

Shelter Information

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents evacuated located at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Shelters for pets and livestock for those under evacuation order (in GO status):

• Household animals can be taken to Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

• Horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The stables are self-service. You are responsible for all services related to your animals including feeding and watering. Bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill. MAP: https://www.google.com/maps?q=35.1490865,-111.6879575&hl=en-US&gl=us&entry=gps&shorturl=1

Closure of Highway 89

US 89 is closed north of Flagstaff. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has no estimated time to reopen the highway. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

One alternate route is I-40 east to northbound SR 87; SR 264 east to US 160; and pick up US 89. Another alternate route is westbound I-40 to SR 64, and take that to US 89.

ADOT using the AZ 511 app to monitor road conditions and closures, since those can change at any time with brush fires. (This app will also help with alternate routes.) Drivers can download the app here: https://bit.ly/3hIqAM4

Donations

In response to the Tunnel Fire, United Way of Northern Arizona has created a fund to help those affected. To help, text UWNAZRESPONSE to 41444.

For ongoing updates, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/TunnelFire

Follow Coconino County on social media: @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sign up for Emergency Notifications here: https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management

The Coconino County Call Center is open and accepting calls. The phone number is (928) 679-8525.