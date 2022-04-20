Resources and information for those affected by the Tunnel Fire
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Tunnel Fire, located 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, started Sunday, April 17 and has spread to over 16,625 acres due to extremely high winds.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated many communities in the fire area. Click here for the most current information on evacuation status: https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.
Those who have been evacuated are asked to call the Tunnel Fire Call Center so that the County may collect contact information to use as the situation develops. The phone number is (928) 679-8525.
A community meeting will be held at 5:30 pm today, April 20, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, for those who have been evacuated.
Shelter Information
The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents evacuated located at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.
Shelters for pets and livestock for those under evacuation order (in GO status):
• Household animals can be taken to Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
• Horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The stables are self-service. You are responsible for all services related to your animals including feeding and watering. Bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill. MAP: https://www.google.com/maps?q=35.1490865,-111.6879575&hl=en-US&gl=us&entry=gps&shorturl=1
Closure of Highway 89
US 89 is closed north of Flagstaff. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has no estimated time to reopen the highway. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
One alternate route is I-40 east to northbound SR 87; SR 264 east to US 160; and pick up US 89. Another alternate route is westbound I-40 to SR 64, and take that to US 89.
ADOT using the AZ 511 app to monitor road conditions and closures, since those can change at any time with brush fires. (This app will also help with alternate routes.) Drivers can download the app here: https://bit.ly/3hIqAM4
Donations
In response to the Tunnel Fire, United Way of Northern Arizona has created a fund to help those affected. To help, text UWNAZRESPONSE to 41444.
For ongoing updates, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/TunnelFire
Follow Coconino County on social media: @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Sign up for Emergency Notifications here: https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management
The Coconino County Call Center is open and accepting calls. The phone number is (928) 679-8525.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Wind energy company in Williams, Babbitt Ranches pleads guilty to killing eagles
- Obituary: Jodi Stegmeir
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Senior Center dining centers open in Williams and Flagstaff
- BNSF train derails in Williams temporarily blocking crossing
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: