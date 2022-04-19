Tunnel Fire grows to 6,000 acres, prompts evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – At zero containment, the Tunnel Fire located 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff has grown substantially due to high winds and spread toward the northeast at high rate, moving across U.S. Highway 89.

Currently, fire managers estimate the fire to be approximately 6,000 acres. More than 200 firefighters and personnel are assigned to the fire.

According to Coconino County, the Government Prairie area, located northeast of Parks is now in SET status and is asked to prepare for evacuations, if ordered.

Area evacuations have been ordered for the area surrounding Moon Crater and the East and West sides of 89, from Campbell to Sunset Crater northeast of Flagstaff.

A Red Cross shelter is open for evacuated residents at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found via the Coconino County Tunnel Fire page. Evacuees can also call the Coconino County Emergency Call Center at (928) 679-8525.

Williams Mayor John Moore stated that anyone that is affected by the fires in Flagstaff that may need to move their animals to a safer location can utilize the Williams Rodeo Grounds. Those needing to relocate their animals to Williams should contact the Williams Police Department at (928) 635-4461.

The Coconino Humane Association is also offering shelter for household animals at 3501 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.

Large animals including horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens can also be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The stables are self-service. Evacuees are responsible for all services related to your animals including feeding and watering. Cages should be brought for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill.

Structures threatened include the community in Doney Park near the fire, and we cannot confirm as of this news release whether or not any homes have been destroyed.

Current firefighting resources include five handcrews, 15 engines, and three dozers. Air tankers were ordered earlier this afternoon to aid in the firefight but were diverted due to high winds that surpassed wind thresholds for air resource purposes.

Partner agencies such as Flagstaff FD, Summit FD, Highlands FD, and state crews have also aided in initial and continued response.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and personnel, assets and resources from the team will arrive over the next two days. U.S Highway 89 is closed between mileposts 425-435, so motorists traveling toward Page will need to find an alternate route.

For up to date information regarding the Tunnel Fire, please visit the incident page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8068/