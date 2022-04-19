Story time offered at Tusayan library
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — As part of its library services, the town of Tusayan is offering story time every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Tusayan Town Hall.
Recently, Grand Canyon Community Library signed an Intergovernmental Agreement with the town of Tusayan to provide library services such as rentals and a variety of community programs in Tusayan. These services began in March and are open to Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle residents.
“I just want to be clear that anybody from the Grand Canyon, anybody from Valle (Grand Canyon Junction) anyone (in) Tusayan can use it,” said Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail at the March 2 Tusayan Town Council meeting. “It’s not just for Tusayan people, just the way the library in the park has been for all of us; our library services will be for everybody.”
Additionally, the town of Tusayan library services website is up and running, and features links to a variety of helpful resources for all ages.
For more information about Tusayan’s library services, call Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
To access Tusayan’s library services website, visit tusayan-az.gov/library-services.
More information about Grand Canyon Library is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitylibrary.org.
