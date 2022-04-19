OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Story time offered at Tusayan library

Storytime at the Tusayan Library takes place every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Tusayan Town Hall. (Photo/town of Tusayan)

Storytime at the Tusayan Library takes place every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Tusayan Town Hall. (Photo/town of Tusayan)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:45 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — As part of its library services, the town of Tusayan is offering story time every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Tusayan Town Hall.

Recently, Grand Canyon Community Library signed an Intergovernmental Agreement with the town of Tusayan to provide library services such as rentals and a variety of community programs in Tusayan. These services began in March and are open to Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle residents.

photo

Story time at Tusayan Town Hall featured librarians who offered services in Spanish as well as special crafts for children and adults. (Photo/town of Tusayan)

“I just want to be clear that anybody from the Grand Canyon, anybody from Valle (Grand Canyon Junction) anyone (in) Tusayan can use it,” said Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail at the March 2 Tusayan Town Council meeting. “It’s not just for Tusayan people, just the way the library in the park has been for all of us; our library services will be for everybody.”

Additionally, the town of Tusayan library services website is up and running, and features links to a variety of helpful resources for all ages.

For more information about Tusayan’s library services, call Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.

To access Tusayan’s library services website, visit tusayan-az.gov/library-services.

More information about Grand Canyon Library is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitylibrary.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State