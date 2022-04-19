OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Recognizing Grand Canyon Regional Communication Center for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Grand Canyon National Park dispatchers respond to incoming calls at the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center. (NPS photos)

Grand Canyon National Park dispatchers respond to incoming calls at the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center. (NPS photos)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:39 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, Grand Canyon Regional Communication Center was recognized by Grand Canyon National Park last week.

GCRCC is the primary 9-1-1 public safety answering point and dispatch operation for Grand Canyon, the town of Tusayan and portions of Coconino County, according to the NPS.

The 9-1-1 Center which operates 24/7, 365 days a year, is staffed by eight dispatchers and one center manager. This staff provides dispatch services for all of Grand Canyon as well as for Montezuma Castle National Monument, Tuzigoot National Monument, Montezuma’s Well, Tonto National Monument, Petroglyph National Monument and Pecos National Historical Park.

GCRCC processes approximately 8,000 calls for service each year.

A ‘Call for Service’ is an event called in or received by the 9-1-1 dispatch center that requires documentation by a dispatcher and that may need a response or action taken by rangers, dispatch, EMS, fire, search and rescue or other NPS personnel, such as the maintenance staff, wildlife staff, etc. Each year, around 40,000 total phone calls are answered and over 700,000 radio calls are answered/monitored from the park’s radio system.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State