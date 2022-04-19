Recognizing Grand Canyon Regional Communication Center for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, Grand Canyon Regional Communication Center was recognized by Grand Canyon National Park last week.
GCRCC is the primary 9-1-1 public safety answering point and dispatch operation for Grand Canyon, the town of Tusayan and portions of Coconino County, according to the NPS.
The 9-1-1 Center which operates 24/7, 365 days a year, is staffed by eight dispatchers and one center manager. This staff provides dispatch services for all of Grand Canyon as well as for Montezuma Castle National Monument, Tuzigoot National Monument, Montezuma’s Well, Tonto National Monument, Petroglyph National Monument and Pecos National Historical Park.
GCRCC processes approximately 8,000 calls for service each year.
A ‘Call for Service’ is an event called in or received by the 9-1-1 dispatch center that requires documentation by a dispatcher and that may need a response or action taken by rangers, dispatch, EMS, fire, search and rescue or other NPS personnel, such as the maintenance staff, wildlife staff, etc. Each year, around 40,000 total phone calls are answered and over 700,000 radio calls are answered/monitored from the park’s radio system.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
