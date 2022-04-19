Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending March 26.

On March 14, rangers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head. Rangers secured the scene and immediately provided lifesaving measures. The subject was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center via helicopter, and was in stable condition. Further investigation revealed that the gunshots were self-inflicted.

On March 15, rangers responded to a report of an intoxicated man making threats against his roommate at a park residence. The victim reported that the suspect threatened to stab him. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was issued a warning for disorderly conduct, threats and public intoxication.

On March 15, rangers responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking on State Route 64 near mile marker 239. Rangers contacted the suspect and determined that he had a statewide extraditable warrant. The 39 year-old man was a resident of Winslow, Arizona, and was placed under arrest and transferred to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in Valle.

On March 16, rangers responded to a park residence for a report of displaced bicycles. The bikes were missing when the people who made the report woke up, but they found their bikes as well as items that did not belong to them nearby. Throughout the day, several additional people reported displaced, missing, and found items including more bikes, grills and lights. Property was returned to each owner, but no suspects were identified.

On March 18, rangers responded to a report of an intoxicated female who had cut herself in a suicide attempt. The subject was located and contacted at her residence. Investigation determined the subject was uninjured and not an immediate threat to herself or others. Rangers assisted with safety planning and enlisted Terros Crisis Services to provide counseling and further resources to the subject.

On March 22, rangers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle from a park campground. Multiple items were taken, though most were recovered close by. There are no suspects at this time.

On March 23, rangers responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had started a fight and continued to make threats. Rangers determined the fight had been escalating throughout the evening between the two suspects. Both suspects were cited into court for disorderly conduct and fighting.

On March 24, rangers responded to a report of excessive noise. Rangers attempted to locate the suspect for 30-45 minutes, but were unsuccessful. Around 3:15 a.m., rangers received a second report of excessive noise. Upon arrival, an intoxicated man was contacted. The suspect, a 22-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, was uncooperative, and was subsequently arrested for public intoxication, and disorderly conduct — noise and interfering with agency functions.

On March 25, rangers assisted a Grand Canyon resident with a phone that had fallen over the edge, following a “selfie,” west of Mohave Point. Rangers were able to rappel to and retrieve the phone.

On March 26, rangers stopped a vehicle for a moving traffic violations in Grand Canyon Village. Investigation revealed the driver, a 44-year-old resident of Sevierville, Tennessee, was under the influence of drugs. She was arrested for driving under the influence and other offenses.

There was four assault and disorderly conduct offenses, 26 traffic offenses, four drug and alcohol offenses (not DUI), one DUI offense, one motor vehicle crash, three theft, larceny or fraud offenses, four natural resources incidents, one commercial offense and five welfare checks/emotionally disturbed persons responses.