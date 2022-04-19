Grand Canyon Community Church hosts Easter sunrise service at Mather Point
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A small crowd of mostly park visitors and some locals attended Grand Canyon Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Point April 16.
Coordinated by Grand Canyon Community Church, the service and worship was led by Tom Hardman and included other locals, Noble Ramon, Amy Laughlin and Adam Hardwick
“We had fewer than 200 people there. It was a bit chilly at 34 degrees but a beautiful and glorious day,” said Grand Canyon Community Church Chairman Doug Buniger. “The service was much smaller than in the past and was unplugged as we did not have a PA system like we’ve done in the previous years, but Tom did a wonderful job.”
The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent tradition at the Grand Canyon for more than 80 years. The service was once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio.
More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Wind energy company in Williams, Babbitt Ranches pleads guilty to killing eagles
- Obituary: Jodi Stegmeir
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Senior Center dining centers open in Williams and Flagstaff
- BNSF train derails in Williams temporarily blocking crossing
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: