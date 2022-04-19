OFFERS
Grand Canyon Community Church hosts Easter sunrise service at Mather Point

Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Point has been a Grand Canyon tradition for more than 80 years. This year, around 200 people gathered on the South Rim for the service. (Photo/Doug Buniger)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:35 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A small crowd of mostly park visitors and some locals attended Grand Canyon Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Point April 16.

Coordinated by Grand Canyon Community Church, the service and worship was led by Tom Hardman and included other locals, Noble Ramon, Amy Laughlin and Adam Hardwick

“We had fewer than 200 people there. It was a bit chilly at 34 degrees but a beautiful and glorious day,” said Grand Canyon Community Church Chairman Doug Buniger. “The service was much smaller than in the past and was unplugged as we did not have a PA system like we’ve done in the previous years, but Tom did a wonderful job.”

The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent tradition at the Grand Canyon for more than 80 years. The service was once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio.

More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.

