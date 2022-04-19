OFFERS
Grand Canyon community celebrates Easter

The Easter bunny visits with Grand Canyon resident Lincoln Fisher April 16 during an Easter egg hunt at Grand Canyon School. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:41 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On April 16, Kaibab Learning Center hosted a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for families and friends.

The breakfast took place at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria. The cost was $8 for adults and $5 for children. The Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Grand Canyon Rec Center immediately followed the breakfast.

photo

Melia and Leia Lomayaktewa participate in an Easter egg hunt at Grand Canyon School April 16. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

photo

The Easter bunny visits with Grand Canyon firemen Wesley and Matt April 16 at Grand Canyon School. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

photo

Kisha Begay greets the Easter bunny as he stands for a photo with Malia and Ryan Agostinacci. (Cyndi Moreno/WGCN)

