Grand Canyon community celebrates Easter
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 5:41 p.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On April 16, Kaibab Learning Center hosted a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for families and friends.
The breakfast took place at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria. The cost was $8 for adults and $5 for children. The Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Grand Canyon Rec Center immediately followed the breakfast.
