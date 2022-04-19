Cochrane Fire contained at 52 acres in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest firefighters responded to the Cochrane Fire, 4.5 miles east of Doney Park near Flagstaff April 16.
There were roughly 25 personnel on scene, including two engines and a dozer.
The fire was called in at 4:11 p.m. April 16 by a member of the public. It was fully contained at 52 acres April 17.
There are no road or trail closures in place and no structures were lost.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As temperatures begin to rise, Coconino National Forest reminds visitors and travelers to be cautious with fire.
They ask people to abide by seasonal fire restrictions when in effect, and refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire.
Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation, and recreationists should be very cautious with campfires.
Make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the scene and avoid tossing cigarette butts into areas that may ignite.
