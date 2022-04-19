OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

APS donates to high achieving students at Ash Fork schools

Ash Fork Superintendent Seth Staples signs a check for a student who rated highly proficient on the AZ Merit test. APS donated $50 per high achieving student at the school, with a total of $1,600 donated to the students. (Photo/AFJUSD)

Ash Fork Superintendent Seth Staples signs a check for a student who rated highly proficient on the AZ Merit test. APS donated $50 per high achieving student at the school, with a total of $1,600 donated to the students. (Photo/AFJUSD)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 12:35 p.m.

APS donated $50 per high achieving student at Ash Fork Unified School District, with a total of $1,600 donated to the students in 2022.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State