Family fun in Williams: Annual Easter egg hunt doesn't disappoint
Originally Published: April 16, 2022 1:56 p.m.
Families and friends joined for a community Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Williams Recreation Center April 16.
The Easter bunny was on hand for pictures and children enjoyed snacks and egg decorating before the hunt began.
Photo Gallery
City of Williams 2022 Easter Egg Hunt
