Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Mon, April 18
Family fun in Williams: Annual Easter egg hunt doesn't disappoint

Families and friends gather April 16 at the Williams Recreation Center for an Easter egg hunt. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 16, 2022 1:56 p.m.

Families and friends joined for a community Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Williams Recreation Center April 16.

The Easter bunny was on hand for pictures and children enjoyed snacks and egg decorating before the hunt began.

City of Williams 2022 Easter Egg Hunt
