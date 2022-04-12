Community calendar: week of April 13

Latin Dance Class April 12

The Sultana Theater is hosting a Latin Dance Class April 12 at 5 p.m. Bring your friends, make it a date night or come on your own. Everyone is welcome. Let's dance!

Williams Easter egg hunt April 16

An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Williams Recreation Center takes place from 10 a.m.-noon at the Recreation Center. Those interested should bring an Easter basket. Pictures with the Easter bunny and egg decorating will also be available. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 635-1496.

Easter Egg hunt at dj's Wild West Junction April 17

dj's Wild West Junction is hosting an Easter egg hunt April 17 at 1 p.m. Every egg will be filled with candy or a prize. The person who finds the golden egg will win a one night stay and dinner at the Junction.



Seligman Farmers Market April 16

Family or Friends in town to celebrate Easter? Stop by the farmer’s market April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Seligman at Westside Lilo's.

Stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, nest run eggs, homemade jam, organic coffee, local joney or even some unique gifts like body butter, handmade soap, decorative drink coasters and more.

We are a family owned and operated (under 4 Canopies), single vendor Farmer's Market. More information is available on Facebook at AZRT66FarmersMarketCoop or (928) 293-5263.

Fire vs. Police May 21

Come out and support your favorite Williams firefighter or police officer May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Williams Aquatic Center. The event is a fundraiser for the aquatic center and also kicks off opening day at the pool. Those interested can enjoy the first free swim day of the season. The event will be an epic showdown of strength and tolerance with fun games between fire and police. Food and drinks will be available along with fire and police vehicles on display for the public.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney May 21

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney takes place May 21 at 9 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

Those interested can pre-register for the tournament through email at smtrgolftournament@gmail.com. You are also welcome to register the day of the event. All proceeds raised will go to Save MTR (Meant to Rescue) in Williams. More information or to make a donation is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.

Little League opening ceremonies April 30

Opening Ceremonies for Williams Little League take place April 30 at Cureton Park in Williams.

Steam Train to the Grand Canyon April 23

A special Grand Canyon Railway steam train will leave from the Williams Train Depot April 23 at 9:30 a.m.. More information is available at www.thetrain.com.

Road Rash Rodeo May 13-15

A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders is coming to Williams May 13-15. The Road Rash Rodeo is being hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork. The event will feature camping, live music, food, swap meet, raffles, biker games and vendors. More information is available from Curly at (602) 487-9728.

Jeff Pettit Memorial Fire Prevention Golf Tournament June 4

The 21st annual fire prevention golf tournament honoring longtime firefighter Jeff Pettit will be held June 4 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. A lunch and award ceremony will be held following the tournament.

All proceeds raised will go toward Williams Volunteer Fire Department and their support of various community programs. To register contact Jeff Dent at jeffery.dent@fbfs.com or (928) 814-1204.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 17-19

The 2022 Arizona Cowpuncher's Reunion Association Rodeo will take place June 17-19 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4.

Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Learn more about world religions

Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.

