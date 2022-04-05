Williams Summer Rec program returns this summer
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams’ Summer Rec program begins June 6 at the Williams Recreation Center, 300 W. Railroad Avenue.
The Summer Rec Program is for children ages 6-13 and takes place Monday through Friday.
In past years, the Summer Rec Program has averaged around 85-100 children each day in the summer.
During the seven-week program, children enjoy basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and planned outings and events. Participants also enjoy crafts and play games like bingo.
Parents can register their children one time and then bring them to the Rec Center five days a week.
Registration will begin in May.
“Packets will go home with Williams Elementary-Middle School students or parents of children who are homeschooled can stop by the Williams Recreation Center for a packet and registration information,” said Sylvia Lopez at the Williams Parks and Recreation Department.
The Williams Recreation Department can be reached at (928) 635-1496.
