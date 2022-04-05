Williams Aquatic Center hopeful for support during Arizona Gives fundraising campaign April 5-6

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center is encouraging supporters to donate to the organization through Arizona Gives this April 5-6, as the group continues their fundraising efforts to replace the aging HVAC system with hopes of having a year-round facility.

Arizona Gives Day is an online fundraising event, putting the spotlight on the state’s charitable causes. Since 2013, it has brought in more than $30 million, with a record $7.1 million raised last year.

This year, early giving started March 15 and brought in more than $300,000 for Arizona organizations.

Pool repairs are in the city budget for 2022, and the city council has committed to upgrading the HVAC system to ensure a summer opening. The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center is hoping donors will help support the needed upgrades and long-term plans of having the facility open year-round.

The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center have been actively recruiting volunteers and donations to support this goal.

“Our mission is to support the efforts of the city to keep this asset a community amenity that is open, solvent, and environment(ally) sensitive,” the group said in their fundraising materials. “Our goal is to provide a place to help residents of all ages and skill levels to workout, relax, and have a safe place to play.”

In late 2019 and early 2020, the Friends of Williams Aquatic Center took quick action to advocate for the opening of the pool year-round. The group conducted surveys and presented the data to the Williams City Council.

“We researched the readiness of the infrastructure and discovered that the HVAC/Air Quality system would need repairs to support pool use in the winter months,” the group said.

The facility was shuttered in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and staffing issues.

“As we have done in the past, FWAC is actively searching for non-matching grants and donations to help the city pay for infrastructure items, in this case the HVAC system,” the group said.

The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center is hoping to $50,000.00 to make the repairs needed, which is the first step to re-opening the pool year round.

Donations are accepted anytime, but the facility has joined the Arizona Gives program where people can donate April 5-6 at www.azgives.org/FWAC.