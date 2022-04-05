OFFERS
Vikings defeat Superior, Mohave Accelerated

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 11:34 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams played hard last week, gaining wins over Superior and Mohave Accelerated.

On April 1, the Vikings faced Superior at home, gaining a 13-2 victory. The Vikings went on to defeat Mohave Accelerated, 10-2, April 2.

The Lady Vikings won their game against Superior April 1, 5-4 before going on for a solid, 18-5, victory over Mohave Accelerated April 2.

The Lady Vikings next play Mogollon April 5 on the road and return to face the Mustangs at home. April 9.

The Vikings boys also face Mogollon April 5 and then play Northland Prep April 9. They return to Williams April 12 to play Mayer at 2 p.m.

