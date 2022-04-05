USFS prescribed fire project begins north of Williams April 6

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Fire managers are tentatively planning to continue treatments on fire projects north of Williams April 6-8.



Pending favorable conditions crews will conduct more than 17,000 acres of broadcast burning (applying fire across the forest floor) will be completed in the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts.

Treatments include the following projects:

• Greenbase Project: Just north of the city Williams; 3,500 acres; smoke likely noticeable around Williams, Highway 64, and Interstate 40.

• Marteen Project: Five miles northwest of Spring Valley; 4,200 acres; smoke possible in the areas of Spring Valley Cabin and Forest Road 141.

• Reed Project: Just south and northeast of Tusayan; 3,300 acres; overnight smoke generally settles around Forest Road 302, Tusayan, and south toward Red Butte.

• Blue Stem Project: Remote corner of Tusayan District 15-20 miles east northeast of State Route 64 and Red Butte; total of approximately 6,000 acres. Limited smoke on local roads; minimal impacts to populated areas.

Fire plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy forest and reducing risks of uncharacteristic wildfires that threaten public health and safety. A healthy forest is a resilient forest where fire occurs on regular basis.

Fire managers recognize that smoke can impact residents and visitors. However, because crews have some control over when and how the beneficial fires occur on the landscape, science shows that the amount and duration of smoke from such fires are significantly less than smoke from severe, intense wildfires.

The Kaibab National Forest coordinates closely with partners and communities to identify objectives and develop sound and well-informed strategies which include monitoring multiple conditions and taking actions minimize smoke impacts as much as possible.

All prescribed fires on the Kaibab National Forest are subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The department provides details about its air quality program online at legacy.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html

Additional fire information for the Kaibab National Forest is available from the Fire Information Recorded Hotline at (928) 635-8311, online at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or on social media.