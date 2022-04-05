Road Rash Rodeo coming to Williams May 13-15
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders is coming to Williams May 13-15.
The Road Rash Rodeo is being hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork.
The event will feature camping, live music, food, swap meet, raffles, biker games and vendors.
According to organizers, the event is to raise awareness and funding for veteran suicide programs and for local first responders.
It will be held at the Williams Arizona Rodeo Grounds.
Pre-registration forms for vendors or for those wanting to sponsor the event are available from the Road Rash Rodeo committee at roadrash1357@gmail.com.
More information is available from Curly at (602) 487-9728 or TK at (928) 864-7044.
