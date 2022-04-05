OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson

Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson.

Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson.

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 10:36 a.m.

Wherever Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson lived she had an endearing, positive impact on the people of her community. In places like Williams, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Glendale her inspiration and sincere friendship will surely be missed.

Elizabeth was born in Chicago November 9, 1946 and passed away in Phoenix March 19, 2022 of cancer at the age of 75.

She is survived by her daughter Guinevere, brother Pete Talbot and his wife Mick, cousins: Diane Bowman and Sue Roos, nieces: Coreen and Michelle Talbot, and Lisa McBride, and nephew Michael Talbot and his wife Michelle.

Beth proudly served in the U.S. Air Force 1965-69, and was stationed in Florida and Oahu. She earned a BFA in painting and special education from the University of Hawaii in 1974 and her BSN from Grand Canyon University in 1987. She was a certified and registered Christian yoga instructor.

Beth most enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping, and swimming. She traveled internationally to Rome, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Tahiti and Japan.

Her strong faith and passion to respect the dignity of every person led her to serve people from many walks of life. Beth worked as a Public Health Nurse with Head Start, the County Burn Unit, Hospice, Upward Foundation, two elementary schools, and Camp Civitan. She volunteered for several groups such as Natural Family Planning and St. Vincent De Paul Society, serving as St. Daniel's Conference President for 4 and a half years.

With her willingness to go beyond given duties and her capacity to multitask, Beth strove to improve conditions, environments, relationships, and attitudes of those in her care or part of her team. She would provide resources, training, mentoring, and interventions. She did not shirk from enlisting the help of others in chores and projects.

Beth was a stellar Mother, very devoted to Guinevere, who has Downs Syndrome. Beth was a keen advocate of the developmentally disabled, encouraging care givers to have expectations and individuals to fulfill their potential. She managed a group home for special needs adults for several years.

She loved to be with people — to laugh, share, care, and dine.

You are welcome to join us April 9 at St. Daniel The Prophet Roman Catholic Parish, 1030 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale. Rosary at noon; Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Memorial Celebration 2 p.m. at Tottie's Asian Fusion Restaurant, 7901 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona.

Beth requested donations be made either to St. Vincent De Paul, Cuernavaca Project or to Partners for Hope Tanzania at www.p4ht.org.

Beth will be interred in the Camp Navajo Military Cemetery in Bellemont, west of Flagstaff.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State