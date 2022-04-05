Obituary: Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson

Wherever Elizabeth "Beth" Michelson lived she had an endearing, positive impact on the people of her community. In places like Williams, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Glendale her inspiration and sincere friendship will surely be missed.

Elizabeth was born in Chicago November 9, 1946 and passed away in Phoenix March 19, 2022 of cancer at the age of 75.



She is survived by her daughter Guinevere, brother Pete Talbot and his wife Mick, cousins: Diane Bowman and Sue Roos, nieces: Coreen and Michelle Talbot, and Lisa McBride, and nephew Michael Talbot and his wife Michelle.

Beth proudly served in the U.S. Air Force 1965-69, and was stationed in Florida and Oahu. She earned a BFA in painting and special education from the University of Hawaii in 1974 and her BSN from Grand Canyon University in 1987. She was a certified and registered Christian yoga instructor.



Beth most enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping, and swimming. She traveled internationally to Rome, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Tahiti and Japan.

Her strong faith and passion to respect the dignity of every person led her to serve people from many walks of life. Beth worked as a Public Health Nurse with Head Start, the County Burn Unit, Hospice, Upward Foundation, two elementary schools, and Camp Civitan. She volunteered for several groups such as Natural Family Planning and St. Vincent De Paul Society, serving as St. Daniel's Conference President for 4 and a half years.

With her willingness to go beyond given duties and her capacity to multitask, Beth strove to improve conditions, environments, relationships, and attitudes of those in her care or part of her team. She would provide resources, training, mentoring, and interventions. She did not shirk from enlisting the help of others in chores and projects.

Beth was a stellar Mother, very devoted to Guinevere, who has Downs Syndrome. Beth was a keen advocate of the developmentally disabled, encouraging care givers to have expectations and individuals to fulfill their potential. She managed a group home for special needs adults for several years.

She loved to be with people — to laugh, share, care, and dine.

You are welcome to join us April 9 at St. Daniel The Prophet Roman Catholic Parish, 1030 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale. Rosary at noon; Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Memorial Celebration 2 p.m. at Tottie's Asian Fusion Restaurant, 7901 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona.

Beth requested donations be made either to St. Vincent De Paul, Cuernavaca Project or to Partners for Hope Tanzania at www.p4ht.org.

Beth will be interred in the Camp Navajo Military Cemetery in Bellemont, west of Flagstaff.