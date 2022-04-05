Culpepper and Merriweather Circus returns to Williams April 30

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, an America’s Big Top Circus, will stop in Williams for one night only April 30.

The circus was last in Williams in 2019.

It is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Williams, with all proceeds raised from pre-event ticket sales going toward youth programs in Williams.

According to Kiwanis President Rodger Ely, the club was excited to bring the circus to Williams.

“We are really looking forward to this,” he said. “Youth in our community might never see a circus, they’re almost obsolete, so we really want families to bring the kids out and enjoy it.”

According to Ely, the circus could be the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.



“We use fundraising to help youth and that includes school supplies, whenever they need laptops, (various) levels of scholarships… there’s a plethora of things,” he said. “I’ve got probably a hundred items that the Kiwanis does with their finances.”

The club is hoping to raise up to $2,000 from ticket sales, however, tickets must be purchased prior to the event in order for the proceeds to go to the Kiwanis.

“Our objective is to sell tickets beforehand,” Ely said. “At 10 a.m. that day we cannot sell any more tickets. Every ticket beyond that point the circus raises the price another $1 per ticket and proceeds go to them.”

Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under two are free. On show day, tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.

The show is a tented, one-ring circus that performs for 90 minutes and features big cats, trapeze, contortion, tight wire,

animal shows including Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoos, The Loyal Family 10th Generation Bareback Riders and more. A bounce house will also be on site for children to enjoy.

The circus will be held at the Williams Rodeo Ground, 800 Rodeo Rd. in Williams with scheduled performances at 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. April 30 the public is invited to watch the raising of the big top followed by a free tour.

The tour offers a unique opportunity for families, schools and interested community members to meet and learn about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family. It includes a walking tour of the circus grounds, interesting facts about performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in its circus family.

In addition to the circus, an advance clown show will take place April 21 from 8-noon at Williams Elementary-Middle School in Williams. During the show, Skeeter the clown will entertain elementary age students.

More information is available from the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons and at www.cmcircus.com.