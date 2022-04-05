Community calendar: week of April 6
Latin Dance Class April 12
The Sultana Theater is hosting a Latin Dance Class April 12 at 5 p.m. Bring your friends, make it a date night or come on your own. Everyone is welcome. Let's dance!
Easter Craft Sale April 9
The second annual Easter Craft Sale will take place April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams.
Williams Easter egg hunt April 16
An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Williams Recreation Center takes place from 10 a.m.-noon at the Recreation Center. Those interested should bring an Easter basket. Pictures with the Easter bunny and egg decorating will also be available. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 635-1496.
Road Rash Rodeo May 13-15
A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders will be held at the Williams Rodeo Grounds May 13-15. The Road Rash Rodeo is hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork. It will feature camping, live music, food, swap meet, raffles, biker games and vendors. More information is available on their Facebook page.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
