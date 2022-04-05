OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

City of Williams to flush hydrants April 21

City crews and Williams Volunteer Fire Department will flush fire hydrants April 21. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

City crews and Williams Volunteer Fire Department will flush fire hydrants April 21. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 11:17 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city April 21, starting at 9 p.m.

City crews will open fire hydrants and let them run until the water is clear. This procedure helps break loose built up sediment in distribution lines and flushes sediment out.

Citizens may see some brown water. If your water turns brown, run water until it is clear. The water will clear with usage.

More information from City Hall at (928) 635-4451.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State