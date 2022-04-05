City of Williams to flush hydrants April 21
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 11:17 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city April 21, starting at 9 p.m.
City crews will open fire hydrants and let them run until the water is clear. This procedure helps break loose built up sediment in distribution lines and flushes sediment out.
Citizens may see some brown water. If your water turns brown, run water until it is clear. The water will clear with usage.
More information from City Hall at (928) 635-4451.
