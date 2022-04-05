Celebrate Easter at Grand Canyon and Valle

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Spring is in the air and Easter is around the corner. The communities on the South Rim and nearby neighbors are offering several options for Easter celebrations.



On April 16 from 7:30-11 a.m., Kaibab Learning Center will host a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for families and friends. The breakfast will take place at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Grand Canyon Rec Center will immediately follow the breakfast.

More information is available from KLC Director Denise Vazquez at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.

On April 17 at 4:30 p.m., Raptor Ranch in Valle, Arizona, will host an Easter egg hunt. The event will feature games and prizes.

More information is available from Raptor Ranch at (928) 635-3072.