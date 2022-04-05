OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Celebrate Easter at Grand Canyon and Valle

Elizabeth Black and her son Decker find creative ways of collecting eggs during the Easter egg hunt. Photo/Michelle Pahl

Elizabeth Black and her son Decker find creative ways of collecting eggs during the Easter egg hunt. Photo/Michelle Pahl

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 10:32 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Spring is in the air and Easter is around the corner. The communities on the South Rim and nearby neighbors are offering several options for Easter celebrations.

On April 16 from 7:30-11 a.m., Kaibab Learning Center will host a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for families and friends. The breakfast will take place at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Grand Canyon Rec Center will immediately follow the breakfast.

More information is available from KLC Director Denise Vazquez at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.

On April 17 at 4:30 p.m., Raptor Ranch in Valle, Arizona, will host an Easter egg hunt. The event will feature games and prizes.

More information is available from Raptor Ranch at (928) 635-3072.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State