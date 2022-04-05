Celebrate Easter at Grand Canyon and Valle
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Spring is in the air and Easter is around the corner. The communities on the South Rim and nearby neighbors are offering several options for Easter celebrations.
On April 16 from 7:30-11 a.m., Kaibab Learning Center will host a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt for families and friends. The breakfast will take place at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Grand Canyon Rec Center will immediately follow the breakfast.
More information is available from KLC Director Denise Vazquez at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.
On April 17 at 4:30 p.m., Raptor Ranch in Valle, Arizona, will host an Easter egg hunt. The event will feature games and prizes.
More information is available from Raptor Ranch at (928) 635-3072.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, fatality and shots fired
- Obituary: Conrad Chavez
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to domestic violence, assault, fire
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Flagstaff Unified School District changes dress code
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Senior Center dining centers open in Williams and Flagstaff
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Jodi Stegmeir
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: