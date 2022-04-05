Bishop to officiate Palm Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On April 10, the Reverend Deborah Hutterer will officiate the Palm Sunday service at St John’s Episcopal -Lutheran Church in Williams.
The service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Hutterer is the Bishop of the Grand Canyon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and the first female Lutheran Bishop in Arizona.
Prior to her being elected as the Grand Canyon Synod Bishop, she served as chief development officer of the Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest for six years. She earned a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Augsburg University.
St. John’s is a dual congregation, both Episcopal and Lutheran.
“We are privileged to have visitations from both Bishops,” the church stated.
Palm Sunday is a special liturgical celebration as it recalls from scripture, Jesus’ entering into Jerusalem being greeted by the people waving palm branches.
For Christians, it is a reminder of the welcoming of Jesus into their lives.
