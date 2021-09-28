OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams seed exchange offers community engagement, options

Williams resident Charlene Karon meets with others for a seed exchange at Williams Public Library Sept. 21. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams resident Charlene Karon meets with others for a seed exchange at Williams Public Library Sept. 21. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 11:14 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds met for a ‘seed exchange’ Sept. 21 at Williams Public Library.

The seed exchange takes place periodically at the library, according to Williams resident Charlene Karon.

“Usually seed exchanges are huge, but it all has to start somewhere,” she said.

Karon, along with Williams Librarian Mary Corcoran helped bring the seed exchange to the library.

“We used to do seed libraries in Phoenix and we got the idea to bring it into this library,” Karon said.

photo

A seed exchange is offered at Williams Public Library Sept. 21. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The ideas behind the seed exchange is to give gardeners the opportunity to meet and share their unused seeds for others to use.

“People donate — they bring it in and we put it into baggies and put it into the seed library,” Karon said.

Karon said she enjoys it because it allows her the opportunity to meet others who have similar interests.

“I have a passion for it. I worked with Native Seed Search out of Tucson,” she said. “You get to know the people — you have something in common with them. The seed catalogue is there for you to use. (You can talk about) what works in the area and what doesn’t work in the area.”

Karon said the seed exchange plans to meet again this spring.

“We’ll have another one in January or March when seeds are actually needed,” she said. “Everybody can collect and donate, which is good.”

More information is available from Williams Public Library at (928) 635-2263.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State