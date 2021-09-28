Williams seed exchange offers community engagement, options

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds met for a ‘seed exchange’ Sept. 21 at Williams Public Library.

The seed exchange takes place periodically at the library, according to Williams resident Charlene Karon.

“Usually seed exchanges are huge, but it all has to start somewhere,” she said.

Karon, along with Williams Librarian Mary Corcoran helped bring the seed exchange to the library.

“We used to do seed libraries in Phoenix and we got the idea to bring it into this library,” Karon said.



The ideas behind the seed exchange is to give gardeners the opportunity to meet and share their unused seeds for others to use.

“People donate — they bring it in and we put it into baggies and put it into the seed library,” Karon said.

Karon said she enjoys it because it allows her the opportunity to meet others who have similar interests.

“I have a passion for it. I worked with Native Seed Search out of Tucson,” she said. “You get to know the people — you have something in common with them. The seed catalogue is there for you to use. (You can talk about) what works in the area and what doesn’t work in the area.”

Karon said the seed exchange plans to meet again this spring.

“We’ll have another one in January or March when seeds are actually needed,” she said. “Everybody can collect and donate, which is good.”



More information is available from Williams Public Library at (928) 635-2263.