Vikings go head-to-head with Spartans
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 11:44 a.m.
High school soccer players from Williams and Ash Fork faced off during a Sept. 22 game in Ash Fork.
Photo Gallery
The Spartans beat the Vikings 8-0. The Vikings played Highland Prep Sept. 24 and Northland Prep Sept. 28. Their next game is Oct. 1 at home against Grand Canyon.
