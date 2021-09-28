OFFERS
Vikings beat Fredonia 56-0, prepare to face Joseph City for Homecoming Oct. 1

The Vikings face Joseph City for Homecoming Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at WHS. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 5:56 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team beat Fredonia 56-0 Sept. 24.

The team next faces Joseph City at 7 p.m Oct. 1 for Homecoming.

The Lady Vikings volleyball team beat Seligman and Grand Canyon last week. They next play Basis at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at home.

