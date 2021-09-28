OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Alfredo Rico

Alfredo Rico

Alfredo Rico

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 6:01 p.m.

Alfredo Rico was born in Williams, Arizona, on December 4, 1976. He passed away on September 15, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 44.

He leaves behind three daughters, Alexia, Desirae, and Grace and is also survived by his parents Aristeo and Sanjuana and siblings Jose, Juanita, and Christina.

Alfredo attended Williams High School and graduated in the class of 1995, alongside his teammates he helped the football team claim the 1993 state championship.

He moved to the Mesa/Gilbert area for a large portion of his adult life where he later obtained his masters in Business Administration at the University of Phoenix.

He always considered Williams home, a place he always held close to his heart. The last three years of his life he returned to reside in his beloved hometown.

He enjoyed being outdoors and taking walks or hikes frequently. He lent a hand to neighbors, family, and friends any time of day. No matter the job, he went forth with hard work and devotion to go above and beyond.

Alfredo was kind and sincere with anyone that crossed his path. His smile was contagious and his sense of humor was goofy enough to cheer you up on your worst day. Alfredo was a loving and devoted father, a title he held proudly. He will be missed dearly by all.

Family and friends gathered to honor Alfredo in an intimate funeral service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State