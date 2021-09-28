Homecoming week arrives at Williams High School

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Homecoming week has arrived at Williams High School (WHS).

Homecoming festivities are planned throughout the week, including:

Homecoming Parade at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 in downtown Williams,

Powderpuff football, boys volleyball, pyramid building and more Sept. 30 at WHS,

Homecoming bonfire Sept. 30 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds,

Williams Vikings soccer game at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at WHS,

Williams Vikings football game at 7 p.m. Oct. 1,

and the Homecoming dance Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at WHS.